Specialist Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, Surfing, SUP, MTB, Bike, Yoga, Spa and Multi Activity Holidays, Pro coaching, Clinics & Camps in the World's Best Locations

WORLDWIDE SPORTS HOLIDAYS WINDSURFING KITESURFING SUP SURFING DIVING MULTISPORT
Fuerteventura - Sotavento, Canary Islands - Centres

Windsurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon

Kitesurfing Icon Windsurfing Icon Diving Icon SUP/Surfing Icon

Windsurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon

This World Class Windsurfing centre has been offering windsurfing rental and instruction on the beach at Sotavento in south Fuerteventura since 1984. Right in front of the Melia Hotel, the centre is host to the PWA Slalom and Freestyle World Cup each year, it has over 450 windsurf boards stocking the latest JP and Starboard boards and Severne equipment. The flat water lagoon is suitable for beginners and intermediates.

View Now >

Kitesurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon

Kitesurfing Icon Windsurfing Icon Diving Icon SUP/Surfing Icon

Kitesurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon

World Class kitesurfing centre directly on Sotavento Lagoon in southern Fuerteventura. Offering the latest North equipment with over 180 boards and 400 kites. The kitesurfing centre opens directly on the 4km lagoon offering rental, instruction, rescue and beach bar directly on the beach in front of the hotel.

View Now >

Windsurf Centre - Costa Calma Beach

Windsurfing Icon Diving Icon

Windsurf Centre - Costa Calma Beach

The Fanatic Windsurf centre at Costa Calma Beach in Sotavento, Fuerteventura offers rental and instruction services with the latest Fanatic boards and Duotone Sails. Besides the advantage of a short walking distance between your accommodation and the center, you will find a variety of windsurfing conditions, especially suitable for beginners in the morning and for intermediates and freeride sailors during the day.

View Now >

Windsurf & Kitesurf Centre - Risco del Paso Beach

Kitesurfing Icon Windsurfing Icon

Windsurf & Kitesurf Centre - Risco del Paso Beach

The windsurf and kitesurf centre at Risco del Paso Beach Sotavento, Fuerteventura offers rental, instruction services with choice of the latest Fanatic boards and North sails. There is a sheltered lagoon with sand bank, open sea conditions and a huge beach. The spot is ideal for all levels, particularly beginners, with windsurfing rental and instruction and semi private and private kitesurfing instruction from one spot.

View Now >

Fact File

Sailing Conditions

Winter On Shore Winter Off Shore Summer On Shore Summer Off Shore

Suitability:

Beginners 

Intermediates 

Freestyle 

Wave 

View spot movie

 

Great Reasons to go to Sotavento, Fuerteventura, Canaries

Best Time:  April - October.
Launch: Huge, wide sandy beach.
Wind Direction: Cross offshore
from left.
Wind Type: Trade winds. Unique
double venturi creates exceptional
cross offshore winds.
Shorebreak: Slight.
Water Conditions: Flat water some
wind chop.
Suitability: All Levels - slalom /speed/freestyle. Beginners in the lagoon.
  • World famous windsurfing and kitesurfing venue.
  • World's biggest centre.
  • Wind Foil, Kite Foil and SUP.
  • 3 windsurf spots offering flat water and swell/small waves.
  • Superb beginners lagoon.
  • Best wind June-Sept.
  • Most popular board size
    85 - 105 L
  • Most popular sail size
    4.8 - 5.2 M.

Sportif Diving Holidays

When to go

The Sportif Experience

With over 30 years experience Sportif has become the UK's leading specialist windsurfing, kitesurfing, surfing and dive holiday company. As a fully bonded ATOL license holder you can be reassured that all elements of your holiday are fully secured and your money safe. Sportif are the original windsurfing and kitesurfing tour operator, established in 1982 and now offering over 50 of the best destinations around the world to enjoy your chosen sport.

 

