Specialist Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, Surfing, SUP, MTB, Bike, Yoga, Spa and Multi Activity Holidays, Pro coaching, Clinics & Camps in the World's Best Locations

Fuerteventura - Sotavento, Canary Islands - Centres
Windsurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon
This World Class Windsurfing centre has been offering windsurfing rental and instruction on the beach at Sotavento in south Fuerteventura since 1984. Right in front of the Melia Hotel, the centre is host to the PWA Slalom and Freestyle World Cup each year, it has over 450 windsurf boards stocking the latest JP and Starboard boards and Severne equipment. The flat water lagoon is suitable for beginners and intermediates.
Kitesurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon
World Class kitesurfing centre directly on Sotavento Lagoon in southern Fuerteventura. Offering the latest North equipment with over 180 boards and 400 kites. The kitesurfing centre opens directly on the 4km lagoon offering rental, instruction, rescue and beach bar directly on the beach in front of the hotel.
Windsurf Centre - Costa Calma Beach
The Fanatic Windsurf centre at Costa Calma Beach in Sotavento, Fuerteventura offers rental and instruction services with the latest Fanatic boards and Duotone Sails. Besides the advantage of a short walking distance between your accommodation and the center, you will find a variety of windsurfing conditions, especially suitable for beginners in the morning and for intermediates and freeride sailors during the day.
Windsurf & Kitesurf Centre - Risco del Paso Beach
The windsurf and kitesurf centre at Risco del Paso Beach Sotavento, Fuerteventura offers rental, instruction services with choice of the latest Fanatic boards and North sails. There is a sheltered lagoon with sand bank, open sea conditions and a huge beach. The spot is ideal for all levels, particularly beginners, with windsurfing rental and instruction and semi private and private kitesurfing instruction from one spot.
Flatwater : Suitable for beginners, intermediates and improvers.
Flatwater / Slalom : Suitable for slalom sailing and speed.
Wind Chop / Wind Swell : Suitable for hi-wind slalom and bump & jump.
Steep Chop : Suitable for wave jumping and wave riding.
Waves / Swell : Suitable for wave jumping and wave riding.
Fact File
Great Reasons to go to Sotavento, Fuerteventura, Canaries
Best Time: April - October.
