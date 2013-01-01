Specialist Windsurfing, Kitesurfing, Surfing, SUP, MTB, Bike, Yoga, Spa and Multi Activity Holidays, Pro coaching, Clinics & Camps in the World's Best Locations

See our latest list of windsurf and kitesurf hoildays destinations where you can book and have no quarantine on return to the UK.

Fuerteventura - Sotavento, Canary Islands - Centres

Windsurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon This World Class Windsurfing centre has been offering windsurfing rental and instruction on the beach at Sotavento in south Fuerteventura since 1984. Right in front of the Melia Hotel, the centre is host to the PWA Slalom and Freestyle World Cup each year, it has over 450 windsurf boards stocking the latest JP and Starboard boards and Severne equipment. The flat water lagoon is suitable for beginners and intermediates. View Now >

Kitesurf Centre - Sotavento Lagoon World Class kitesurfing centre directly on Sotavento Lagoon in southern Fuerteventura. Offering the latest North equipment with over 180 boards and 400 kites. The kitesurfing centre opens directly on the 4km lagoon offering rental, instruction, rescue and beach bar directly on the beach in front of the hotel. View Now >

Windsurf Centre - Costa Calma Beach The Fanatic Windsurf centre at Costa Calma Beach in Sotavento, Fuerteventura offers rental and instruction services with the latest Fanatic boards and Duotone Sails. Besides the advantage of a short walking distance between your accommodation and the center, you will find a variety of windsurfing conditions, especially suitable for beginners in the morning and for intermediates and freeride sailors during the day. View Now >

Windsurf & Kitesurf Centre - Risco del Paso Beach The windsurf and kitesurf centre at Risco del Paso Beach Sotavento, Fuerteventura offers rental, instruction services with choice of the latest Fanatic boards and North sails. There is a sheltered lagoon with sand bank, open sea conditions and a huge beach. The spot is ideal for all levels, particularly beginners, with windsurfing rental and instruction and semi private and private kitesurfing instruction from one spot. View Now >

Flatwater : Suitable for beginners, intermediates and improvers.

Board Types : Allround, funboard, slalom, freestyle and freecarve.

Flatwater / Slalom : Suitable for slalom sailing and speed.

Board Types : Freeride, freestyle, freecarve and hi-wind slalom.

Wind Chop / Wind Swell : Suitable for hi-wind slalom and bump & jump.

Board Types : Freeride, bump & jump and freestyle.

Steep Chop : Suitable for wave jumping and wave riding.

Board Types : Wave and bump & jump.

Waves / Swell : Suitable for wave jumping and wave riding.

Board Types : Wave, freestyle and bump & jump.

Fact File Sailing Conditions Suitability: Beginners Intermediates Freestyle Wave Great Reasons to go to Sotavento, Fuerteventura, Canaries

Best Time: April - October.

Launch: Huge, wide sandy beach.

Wind Direction: Cross offshore

from left.

Wind Type: Trade winds. Unique

double venturi creates exceptional

cross offshore winds.

Shorebreak: Slight.

Water Conditions: Flat water some

wind chop.

Suitability: All Levels - slalom /speed/freestyle. Beginners in the lagoon.



World famous windsurfing and kitesurfing venue.

World's biggest centre.

Wind Foil, Kite Foil and SUP.

3 windsurf spots offering flat water and swell/small waves.

Superb beginners lagoon.

Best wind June-Sept.

Most popular board size

85 - 105 L

85 - 105 L Most popular sail size

4.8 - 5.2 M.